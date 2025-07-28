Naming contest opens for city’s leaf pickup trucks Published 6:00 am Monday, July 28, 2025

Bowling Green’s witty-minded residents have a new outlet for their creativity as the city’s Public Works Department is now accepting name suggestions from the public for its fleet of five leaf collection trucks.

“ … legends like these deserve more than an oil change,” the city wrote in a Facebook post announcing the contest. “They deserve an identity.”

Name suggestions can be sent to Bowling Green Public Works head Andy Souza at andy.souza@bgky.org with a deadline of 4 p.m., Aug. 15.

After the submissions are collected, they will be reviewed by city staff and voting will open online for the top 15 entries. Name suggestions considered inappropriate by the city will be filtered out.

Debi West, public information officer for the City of Bowling Green, said the reason for the contest is partly because “it’s fun,” and also helps let the public know about changes to the city’s leaf collection schedule, which will start on Nov. 13 and end Dec. 19.

“Last year we had a really long, hot, wet summer, and so when we first went out to pick up leaves, they hadn’t fallen yet,” West said. “Instead of going out there early this year, we’re shortening the season but we’re maximizing leaf pickup.”

The top five winning names will be emblazoned on the side of the trucks in time for the start of leaf pickup.

The contest was announced by the city on Sunday. West said Thursday that 22 names had been sent in within the first day.

“We want the names to be family friendly,” West said. “But, we (want) people to have a lot of fun with it. It’s just a fun way to engage with our citizens.”