Stuff The Bus returns for 21st year Published 6:00 am Monday, July 28, 2025

1/15 Swipe or click to see more Stuff the Bus Foundation board member Michelle Miller helps unload a large donation of school supplies from Ashley and Chip Olney of Bowling Green at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/15 Swipe or click to see more Carson Watkins, 6, helps unload and sort school supply donations alongside Stuff the Bus Foundation board members and volunteers during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 3/15 Swipe or click to see more Boxes full of school supply donations begin to stack up in the school buses parked at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 4/15 Swipe or click to see more Stuff the Bus Foundation board member Michelle Miller organizes boxes of crayons in a box during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 5/15 Swipe or click to see more Stuff the Bus Foundation founder Tony Rose talks about his experiences with Stuff the Bus throughout the past 21 years during the annual live event outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road on Saturday, July 26, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 6/15 Swipe or click to see more Stuff the Bus Foundation board members Tim Hunt (left), Michelle Miller (middle) and Travis Norton (right) sort school supply donations into boxes during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 7/15 Swipe or click to see more Ashley and Chip Olney of Bowling Green drop of a large donation of school supplies to the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 8/15 Swipe or click to see more Ruth Morrow of WBKO helps unload a large donation of school supplies from Ashley and Chip Olney of Bowling Green at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 9/15 Swipe or click to see more Stuff the Bus Foundation board member Sheena Markhan (right) helps sort school supply donations into boxes during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 10/15 Swipe or click to see more Stuff the Bus Foundation board members Sheena Markhan (left), Tim Hunt (middle) and Michelle Miller (middle) sort school supply donations into boxes during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 11/15 Swipe or click to see more Packs of colored pencils fill a box at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 12/15 Swipe or click to see more WKU students Cassandra Jagat and Robby Cherry helps unload a large donation of school supplies from Ashley and Chip Olney of Bowling Green at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 13/15 Swipe or click to see more A pair of school buses are filled with boxes of donated school supplies at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 14/15 Swipe or click to see more AT&T employees Lyndsey Kendall (right) and Shanlyn Bybee (left) carry a box of school supply donations to Stuff the Bus as they arrive at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 15/15 Swipe or click to see more Stuff the Bus Foundation board members and volunteers receive a $7,240.84 check from The Mint Gaming Hall at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Crayons, markers, pencils and every other form of school supply abounded Saturday as donations came in for the 21st annual Stuff The Bus event in Bowling Green, set up at the Crossroads IGA on Scottsville Road.

Tony Rose, who hosts the morning show on D93 and founded Stuff The Bus, told the Daily News that the effort is all about helping local school kids.

“Our mission statement is ‘creating a level playing field for all kids on the first day of school,’ ” Rose said. “That’s a very big statement. For some people, that may be sports equipment for a team, for kids who can’t afford sports equipment, for some people, it may be crayons and backpacks, for one person, it may be musical instruments.”

This year marked the first time since 2018 that Stuff The Bus took place over a four-day stretch, starting July 24 and running through July 27.

Rose said the goal for donations stands at 100,000 supply items, with a volunteer goal of 100 hours, which will be met by Monday morning. Supplies will be dropped off at local schools over the coming week.

Two school buses were on scene along Scottsville Road on Saturday for the drive, one from Bowling Green Independent Schools, one from Warren County Public Schools. The buses were filling up by mid-morning Saturday, with the back few rows of seats carrying boxes of supplies.

Rose said by the time the drive is over, the buses will be completely filled — top to bottom, front to back.

“ … to the point where the bus drivers are like … how are we gonna get this out of here,” Rose said with a laugh.

Partners for this year’s Stuff The Bus included Houchens Food Group, Logan Aluminum and the Mint Gaming Hall, the latter of which donated over $7,200 to Stuff The Bus on scene Saturday.

Representatives from both Mint locations in Franklin and Bowling Green visited the drive on Saturday.

Johan Mirkovic, vice president and general manager of the Mint Gaming Hall in Franklin, told the Daily News that supporting Stuff The Bus is a way for the organization to give back to the community.

“If it wasn’t for the community … we wouldn’t be here today,” Mirkovic said. “When you talk about Stuff The Bus … just look at what kind of difference they have made. That’s what we want to be part of.”

Jim Mahnesmith, vice president and general manager of the Mint’s Bowling Green location agrees, saying the company “first and foremost” wants to be good corporate citizens.

“We want to be part of a community and we want to be part of the success of the community,” Mahnesmith said. “We appreciate Stuff The Bus and everything they do for children in this area, it’s just incredible and we want to be part of that.”

Members of Stuff The Bus’ board and other individuals were on scene volunteering, sorting out donated materials.

Stacey Gish drove down from Lexington to volunteer on Saturday. Gish teaches in the University of Kentucky’s College of Information and Communication, lived in Bowling Green “years ago” and served on the Stuff The Bus board when she lived here.

She said making the trip to come help out is “the least I can do.”

“This has always been close to my heart,” she said. “ … This is a group of people who really believe in what they do.”