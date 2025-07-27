Why the silence on veterans? Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

I’ve written and called our members of Congress since March urging them to oppose the planned cut of 80,000 jobs from the Veterans Administration, which risks basic veteran services.

The number of responses: 0.

Congressman Guthrie’s office never responded to the question, while promising to send me information on what he’s done for veterans this year. That never came. I inquire about it in nearly every call. And Guthrie is a vet.

Sen. McConnell, whose military service lasted 37 days, can’t seem to respond to this either. Nothing about VA cuts, despite again promises of a response from his office. Senator Paul’s office never responded period.

Is this how they respect our veterans, through devastating cuts in services and silence? If so, then I see only one word that’s fit to print: shame.

Timothy Rich

Bowling Green