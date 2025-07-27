Warren County grand jury returns indictments Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

The following people were indicted July 16 by a Warren County grand jury:

Dewayne Junior Adkins, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.

Marquis Deon Burton, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Steven Edward Carter, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Juan Chicas, 20, 1115 Vine St., #12, first-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.

Farrell Dale Clark, 52, 1059 Glover Road, Glasgow, theft of services valued at $10,000 or more; $1,000 surety bond.

Christian Lane Connelly, 19, c/o Roederer Correctional Complex, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment; $2,500 cash bond.

Joshua Chad Kaylon Culpepper, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $6,000 cash bond.

Westley Tremayne Graves, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Kasey Lee Hatcher, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.

Katherine Nicole Henderson, 42, 119 Country Side Drive, #4 or 2734 Richardsville Road, seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen mail matter, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.

Ramiro Herrera Cabrera, 33, 346 Old Dearing Road, Alvaton, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.

Edwin Douglass Lockett, 65, homeless, failure to comply with sex offender registration; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Markus Dewayne Martin, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to wear seatbelt, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.

Sarah Elizabeth Mercer, 36, 5350 Louisville Road, #40, exploitation of an adult (more than $300), three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.

Brandon Ontiveros-Valerio, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 cash bond.

Aurea Elizabeth Hernandez, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 cash bond.

Gerald Paul Rayner, 64, homeless, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.

Jaedan Anthony Robinson, 25, 1701 Little Beaver Creek Road, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.

Miguel Angel Rodas-Bonilla, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of custodial interference; $6,000 surety bond.

Yafer Diaz Romero, 26, 545 Bryant Way, Apt. D3, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.

Anthony James Satalino, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.

Brianna N. Smith, 27, Dayton, Ohio, possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced); transfer bond.

Elmo Demetrius Stewart, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), resisting arrest, reckless driving, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to or improper signal, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; second-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.

Christopher O’Neal Sweeney, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); $7,500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Dusty Cade Sullivan, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (second offense within 10 years), third-degree terroristic threatening, harassment; $6,000 cash bond.

Bobby Gene Taylor Jr., 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, third-degree escape; $6,000 cash bond.

James Ray Taylor, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with a witness; $1,500 cash bond.

Cassantro Wilson, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse; $50,000 cash bond.

Jaquan Malik Wilson, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Noah Matthew Wilson, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.