SOKY Fair winners announced Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

The winners of the 2025 SOKY Fair pageants have been announced. The event was held on July 19 at the SOKY Fairgrounds Pavilion. They are (from left) Avery Koesters (Miss Preteen); Giuliana Gregory (Miss Teen); Morgan Martin (Miss Warren County); Madison Bennett (Miss SOKY Fair); Anastasia Starry (Ms. SOKY Fair); Michelle Campbell (Mrs. SOKY Fair).