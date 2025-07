Three area students graduate from MTSU Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

Abbie Lee of Glasgow, Anastasia Miller of Bowling Green and Amber Weaver of Scottsville received their degrees during the spring 2025 commencement ceremonies at Middle Tennessee State University.

Lee earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechatronics engineering.

Miller earned a Master of Professional Studies degree in professional studies.

Weaver earned a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce.