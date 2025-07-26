Deeds Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

Allan and Denice Hebb to Hebb Family Trust, Lot 1, Brian and Kelly Marriott subdivision, no tax.

T&C Homes LLC to Debra and Kyle Ziebarth, Lot 78, Breckenridge subdivision, $510,000.

Caprice Steward to Rufus Shaw, Lot 147, McFadden Ferry subdivision, $210,000.

Garry and Kimberly Ray to Garry and Kimberly Ray, land in deed book 1309, page 165 and land in the Three Forks Community, no tax.

Rockwood Realty LLC to Jason and Heather Stringfield, land near Slim Island Road, $62,000.

Elisabet Valadez Aranda and Jose Miguel Valdivia Rodriguez to Stephen Chester Foster Jr., Lot 4, plat book 43, page 10, $310,000.

JRD LLC to Steven Phillips II and Jordan Grider, Lot 5, Iron Bridge Estates subdivision, $389,900.

Teddy and Christy Godsey to Nijaz Fazlic and Adisa Zulic Fazlic, land near Vanmeter Road, $410,000.

Mary and Eric Soister to Tyler and Ashlee Hardin, Lot 192, Briarwood subdivision, $405,000.

Kathy Young and Pamela and Allen Martin to Douglas Sullivan, land near Hwy. 67, $50,000.

Chad and Wendy Moseley to JHB Real Estate LLC, Lot 62, Poplar Grove subdivision, $83,000.

Timothy Garrity to Kathleen Rich, two properties on Mount Olivet Road, no tax.

Rufus Shaw and Lynette Shaw to Timothy and Rebecca Jenkins, Lot 8, James and Oleta Hester subdivision, $475,000.

D. Carol Yates to Judith Tarrence, Lot 72, Deer Park Estate subdivision, $270,000.

Harold and Martha Willis to Kenneth and Donna Givens, Lot 8, Crossridge subdivision, $310,000.

Julianna Waller-Martinez to Julianna Waller-Martinez and Carlos Roberto Martinez Martinez, Lot 1, Wyatt Farms subdivision, no tax.

Jose Oliverio Rivas and Evelin Raquel Alfaro Mendez to Rivas Investments LLC, Lot 81, Kelly Heights subdivision, no tax.

Ning Lu to Kap Pian, Lot 494, Hidden River subdivision, $312,000.

Lucas Pyles and Amber Allen to Pyles Homes LLC, Lot 14-8, Olde Stone subdivision, no tax.

Estate of Betty Stroube to Jonathan Stroube, Lot 1, Springview Estates subdivision, $70,000.

Jimmy and Jennifer Dile to Austin Building Group LLC, land near Whitlock Road, $85,000.

Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Johnathan Kirk, land near 17th Street, $140,000.

James and Jill Brown to Rescue Investments LLC, land on State Street, $300,000.

Audrey Hull, Rodney and Christina Hull and Kevin and Maria Hull to Gabriel Go Cin Khual, Lot 181, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $300,000.

Peter Taylor to Peter Taylor, Lot 5, Evergreen subdivision, no tax.

LaTeisha and Ronald Butler Jr. to Steven and Amanda Trent, Lot 20, River Bend Landing, $195,000.

Alexander Kidd to Sarah Bergamini and Connor Stewart, Lot 36, Hunter Gate Estates, $299,900.

Brian and Jessica Dyer to Lorenzo Vargas Aniceto and Maria Andres Andres, two parcels on West 10th Street, $52,000.

Amara Brown to Cindy Hendrickson, Lot 61, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $540,000.

Jaber Properties LLC to Taha Alaagel and Saleemah Alfalahi; and Sarah Alogaili, Lot 284, Park Hills subdivision, $220,000.

Samuel and Patricia Booth to Samuel and Patricia Booth, Lots 2 and 1-1, plat book 39, page 68, no tax.

Jill and Gary Schultz to Lynette Shaw, Lot 110, Carter Crossings subdivision, $369,000.

Yingzi Zhong and Jingkai Chen to Mingzhi Bin and Robert Fowler, Lot 241, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $408,000.

James Coppage to Jesus Raul Aguilar and Brenda Rodriguez, Lot 144, River Bend Landing subdivision, $225,000.

Madeline Payne to Amber Irvin, Lot 4, Jerry A. Reynolds subdivision, $258,000.

Justin and Amanda Manship to Biggs Real Estate LLC, Lot 4-15, Olde Stone subdivision, $117,000.

Joseph Uvanni to Biggs Real Estate LLC, Lot 4-16, Olde Stone subdivision, $117,000.

Melinda Hann to Melinda Hann Revocable Trust, Lot 40, Greenwood Heights subdivision, no tax.

Carl and Debra Chaney to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land on Nashville Road, $48,185.

McKinney Farms Development LLC to Rodney Selesky, Lot 261, McKinney Farms subdivision, $49,900.

Hubert and Betty Richardson to April Salisbury and Wesley Compton, Lot 29, Brentwood Place subdivision, $275,000.

Betty Jo Smith to Carla Jo Murphy, land near Hunts Bend Road, no tax.

James Turberville to Greg Kirby, land near Ben Thomas South Road, $50,000.

Sowell Real Estate LLC to Keith Quinn, Lot 646, Greystone subdivision, $318,000.

Christopher and Callie Gerhardt to Brian and Virginia Meadows, Lot 65, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $650,000.

Travis and Lisa Creed to Travis and Lisa Creed and B. Alan and Michelle Simpson, Lot 11, Indian Ridge subdivision, no tax.

Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 344, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $60,000.

Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 345, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $60,000.

Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Stephen Frusher and Melony Linhardt, land on Kentucky Street, $175,000.

Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 346, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $60,000.

Estate of Ricky Dunn and Ricky Wayne Dunn Irrevocable Trust, Lot 1, Carlton Dunn property, $115,000.

Andrew Holland, George Holland III, Kristin Manzione, Matt Holland, Cody Burtz, Jason Ledbetter and Joshua Ledbetter to Billie Jean Holland, Lot 3, Farmgate subdivision, no tax.

Brian and Karen Wilson to Tung Nguyen and Lily Bui, Lot 40, Whispering Hills subdivision, $245,000.

Joseph and Edith Adamson to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near 31-W Bypass, $25,009.

JW3 Investments LLC to Joshua and Abigail Vincent, land on Circle Drive, $256,500.

Consolacion and Dennis Magers to SOKY Property Group LLC, land on Kenton Street, $70,000.

Jeff DePrato and Cori DePrato to TDF Trust and Jeff DePrato, Lots 37 and 38, Thessen Concrete Contracting, no tax.

Muskokan Investments LLC to Joseph and Linda Talamo, Lot 144, Springhill subdivision, $223,900.

Salih and Zajna Haleba and Dustin and Naira Haleba to Ethan and Candice Morgan, Lot 51, Pennyrotaly Farms and Vernon Dearing Estate subdivision, $392,500.

Marcos Chavarria Tabla to Marco Vargas, Lot 50, Maplewood Mobile Home subdivision, no tax.

SJV Properties LLC to Arnulfo and Lineth Mejia, Lot 27, Harmony subdivision, $278,000.

Jerry Rainwaters to Kalin and Steven Guntle, land in deed book 941, page 906, $35,000.

J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Richard and Melodie Tunney, Lot 1, Vesta Miller subdivision, $600,000.

CNP Properties No. 2 LLC to JEB Contracting LLC, Lot 46, Hallmark Manor subdivision, $262,500.

Darrell and Tracy Oliver and Danny and Laura Oliver to Joshua and Tara Smith, Lot 4, Lennis Oliver subdivision, $ 310,000.

Crandell LLC to William and Shelia Conner, Lot 12, Girkin Woods subdivision, $21,500.

Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 325, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $60,000.

Brent Young to Lisa Siegert, land on Ralph Young Road, no tax.

Lisa Siegert and Alfred Young to Jeffery and Shelly Anderson, land in deed book 1063, page 619, $175,000.

Jessica Coomes to Lance Upright and Autumn Wiles, Lots 32-34, Ogden Park subdivision, $299,900.

D&D Farms LLC to Rachel Ferguson, land on Henry Avenue, $186,000.

Royal Magnolia Estate LLC to The Kevin and Dana Wallace Living Trust, Lot 2, Walnut Ridge subdivision, $599,900.

Logan Eckler and Mckenna Gaudia to Precise Products LLC, land on Westen Avenue, $218,000.

Matthew and Elisha McCurdy to Kasey and Harrison Young, Lot 132, McKinney Farms subdivision, $237,000.

Brian and Virginia Meadows to Jonathan and Raeann Nance, Lot 76-1, Twin Elms subdivision, $1,250,000.

Regina Helson, Mandy and Michael Zeh, Anthony Helson Jr. and Angela and Joel Turner to Michael Hayes, land near Ky. 263, $35,000.

Shea Roberson to Spencer Harris, Lot 112, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $277,000.

Home Somewhere LLC to Miles Driven LLC, Lot 1, RCP Thomas Estate subdivision, $225,000.

Don and Doris Langley and Anna and Wesley May to 808 Highland Way, Lot 15, Hillview Addition, no tax.

South Haven LLC to Elite Innovation Construction LLC, Lot 32, South Haven subdivision, $73,900.

Southside Capital LLC to Cherith Farms Properties II LLC, Unit 907, Village South Condominiums, $204,900.

Jaquatta Summers to Mark and Lesli Rohrig, Lot 119, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $450,000.

Deborah and Fredrick Trickey to Brianna Trickey, Lot 333, Springfield subdivision, no tax.

David Tarter and John and Judy Tarter to Banks and Patricia Crandell, Lots 5-1 and 5-2, major subdivision plat book 38, page 477, $85,000.

Elise Charny to Flora Templeton Stuart and Victor Joseph Iannuzzi, Lot 1, Stuart and Long property subdivision, no tax.