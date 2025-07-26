WKU volleyball to host Red & White Scrimmage on Aug. 9 Published 4:30 pm Saturday, July 26, 2025

Western Kentucky’s volleyball team will host its seventh annual Volleyball 101 on Aug. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The event, which will feature the Red and White Scrimmage, youth clinic and Volleyball 101, is free for all fans.

The Red and White intrasquad scrimmage will begin at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., WKU’s players and assistant coaches will hold a free, one-hour youth clinic, followed by autographs. During the youth clinic, head coach Travis Hudson will conduct an educational session in the Paul Just Media Center to break down the game and its strategies for interested fans.

Parking and event admission is free.

Season tickets and courtside seats for the 2025 season are still available online. Courtside seats can be purchased by calling 1.800.5.BIGRED. WKU offers a flexible season ticket package for $75, providing fans with 15 tickets to games throughout the year to be used however they choose. The Hilltoppers open the home slate on Aug. 29 against Wright State.