Hot Rods fall to Asheville 5-1 despite Johnson’s solid start Published 9:32 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

Marcus Johnson logged his sixth quality start of the season, tossing six innings of two-run work, but it wasn’t enough as the Bowling Green Hot Rods fell to the Asheville Tourists 5-1 in South Atlantic Leage action Saturday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Asheville (40-53 overall, 11-17 second half) plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Johnson. Lucas Spence led off with a single and advanced to third on a Will Bush base hit. Kenni Gomez doubled home Spence, making it a 1-0 Asheville lead.

The Hot Rods (51-42, 17-12) broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning against Tourists starter Alonzo Tredwell. Ryan Spikes led off the inning with a solo blast to right, tying the game, 1-1.

Another run came in to score for Asheville in the bottom of the fifth against Johnson. Yamal Encarnacion hit a solo homer to right, giving the Tourists a 2-1 lead.

The Tourists extended their lead with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Jonalbert Rumbol. Yamal Encarnacion worked a one-out walk, and Lucas Spence hit a two-run homer, making it a 4-1 Tourists advantage.

Asheville plated the final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Cade Citelli. Jack Blomgren led off with a walk, Luis Encarnacion singled and Yamal Encarnacion knocked in Blomgren with a base hit, making it 5-1.

Asheville closed out Bowling Green in the top of the ninth to secure the 5-1 win.

Tredwell (1-1) picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out six batters. Johnson (5-7) was given the loss, going six frames, surrendering two runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out four. Railin Perez went 1 2/3 perfect innings with three strikeouts to earn the save.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Garrett Edwards (5-3, 2.88) against Asheville righty Jose Guedez (4-6, 4.85).