SLIDE SHOW: Stuff the Bus returns for 21st year
Published 1:55 pm Saturday, July 26, 2025
Stuff the Bus Foundation board member Michelle Miller helps unload a large donation of school supplies from Ashley and Chip Olney of Bowling Green at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Carson Watkins, 6, helps unload and sort school supply donations alongside Stuff the Bus Foundation board members and volunteers during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Boxes full of school supply donations begin to stack up in the school buses parked at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Stuff the Bus Foundation board member Michelle Miller organizes boxes of crayons in a box during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Stuff the Bus Foundation founder Tony Rose talks about his experiences with Stuff the Bus throughout the past 21 years during the annual live event outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road on Saturday, July 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Stuff the Bus Foundation board members Tim Hunt (left), Michelle Miller (middle) and Travis Norton (right) sort school supply donations into boxes during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Ashley and Chip Olney of Bowling Green drop of a large donation of school supplies to the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Ruth Morrow of WBKO helps unload a large donation of school supplies from Ashley and Chip Olney of Bowling Green at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Stuff the Bus Foundation board member Sheena Markhan (right) helps sort school supply donations into boxes during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Stuff the Bus Foundation board members Sheena Markhan (left), Tim Hunt (middle) and Michelle Miller (middle) sort school supply donations into boxes during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Packs of colored pencils fill a box at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
WKU students Cassandra Jagat and Robby Cherry helps unload a large donation of school supplies from Ashley and Chip Olney of Bowling Green at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A pair of school buses are filled with boxes of donated school supplies at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
AT&T employees Lyndsey Kendall (right) and Shanlyn Bybee (left) carry a box of school supply donations to Stuff the Bus as they arrive at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Stuff the Bus Foundation board members and volunteers receive a $7,240.84 check from The Mint Gaming Hall at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Stuff the Bus Foundation board members and volunteers collected donated school supplies from community members and local businesses during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. The annual event, which began as a charity stunt in 2005, is now in its 21st year gathering unused school supplies for students within Bowling Green and Warren County for K-12 students.
