SLIDE SHOW: Stuff the Bus returns for 21st year

Published 1:55 pm Saturday, July 26, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/15
Stuff the Bus Foundation board member Michelle Miller helps unload a large donation of school supplies from Ashley and Chip Olney of Bowling Green at the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Stuff the Bus Foundation board members and volunteers collected donated school supplies from community members and local businesses during the 21st annual Stuff the Bus live event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, outside the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road. The annual event, which began as a charity stunt in 2005, is now in its 21st year gathering unused school supplies for students within Bowling Green and Warren County for K-12 students.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article