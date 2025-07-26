Restaurant inspections Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

Restaurant inspections for July 10-24, according to the Barren River District Health Department:

Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 2710 Nashville Road, Suite 108, 99.

K&L Asian Restaurant, 1640 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature, 97.

F.O. Moxley Community Center, 225 E. 3rd Ave., 99.

Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center, 1020 Kentucky St., 100.

Hilligan’s Bar and Grill, 1265 College St., 98.

Email newsletter signup

Crossroads IGA, 2560 Mount Victor Lane, follow-up required because of the presence of flies in the food area, 96.

Bowling Green Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1561 Newton Ave., follow-up required because hands were not washed properly; and a hand washing sink was not provided, 90.

Speedway, 110 Walton Ave., 100.

Jimmy John’s, 1916 Russellville Road, 100.

– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors.