Santana’s 4-hit night helps Hot Rods down Tourists 6-2 Published 9:00 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

Adrian Santana collected four hits, and TJ Nichols hurled six innings of one-run work, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 6-2 win over the Asheville Tourists in South Atlantic League action Friday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods (51-41 overall, 17-11 second half) plated a run in the first inning against Tourists starter Jean Pinto. Santana led off with a single and stole second base. Emilien Pitre double to right-center, scoring Santana, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green added to its advantage in the top of the second inning against Pinto. Carlos Colmenarez led off with a single and Bryan Broecker walked, putting runners on first and second. Santana drove in Colmenarez with a single and Aidan Smith plated Broecker with a sacrifice fly, making it a 3-0 lead for Bowling Green.

Asheville (39-53, 10-17) responded for the first time in the bottom of the third against Nichols. Jack Blomgren launched a solo leadoff homer, making it a 3-1 game.

Another run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fourth against Pinto and Tourists reliever Matt Mikulski. Santana and Smith singled, and Pitre walked, loading the bases. Noah Myers pushed in a run with a bases-loaded walk, making it a 4-1 Hot Rods lead.

The Hot Rods increased their advantage in the top of the sixth against Mikulski. Santana and Smith led off with singles and Pitre doubled home Santana, making the lead 5-1. Myers brought home Smith on a sacrifice fly, putting the lead at 6-1.

The Tourists plated a run in the bottom of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Gerlin Rosario. Will Bush led off with a double and a throwing error from Bryan Broecker on a grounder from Lucas Spence allowed Bush to score, bringing the score to 6-2.

The scoring stopped after eight innings, ending in a 6-2 Bowling Green win.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the penultimate game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Marcus Johnson (5-6, 4.92) against Asheville righty Alonzo Tredwell (0-1, 3.98).