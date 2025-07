Published 12:37 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

Randall (Randy) Thomas Stuart, 72, died peacefully in Fort Myers, FL on July 9, 2025. Memorial Service: 11:00 am on Saturday, Aug. 16 at First Christian Church in Bowling Green with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the church. Full obituary available at www.jvpfh.com.