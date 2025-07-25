Published 12:41 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

Raymond (Ray) Spears, 74, of Franklin, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at his home surrounded by his six children, grandchildren, brother, and girlfriend. The Albany, KY native was the son of the late Howard Spears and Fannie Wray Spears. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an elder brother, Samuel Spears, of Springfield, TN.

Mr. Spears was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He served in the United States Army before attending Western Kentucky University, where he graduated with a degree in industrial mechanics. He worked as a UPS delivery driver for 28 years before pursuing his passion for real estate investing. Ray enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting with his sons, spoiling his grandchildren, and finding real estate deals.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 27, with a prayer service at 6:00 PM at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, July 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bowling Green, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his ex-wife Jeanie (Cianciolo) Spears, five sons and one daughter; Seth Spears, Maria Spears Mumaugh (Matthew); Josh Spears (Bridget), Adam Spears (Mallory), David Spears (Olivia), Rev. Joseph Spears; two sisters, Wanda Baker, Connie Spears; and a brother, Kenneth Spears (Jeanette); seventeen grandchildren, Anthony, Isabella, Joseph, Giovanna, Gabriella, Greta, Alexander, Jemma, Caspian, Oliver, William, Gabriel, Michael, George, Mary Catherine, Philip, and Andrew.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Most Holy Redeemer Grade School, Attn: Mary Jo, 1721 Junction St., Detroit, MI 48209.