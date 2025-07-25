Charles Lloyd ‘Charlie’ Owens

Published 12:35 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

Charles “Charlie” Lloyd Owens, 78, of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, July 24, 2025 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was born on September 20, 1946 in Bowling Green, KY to the late Durward “C.D.” Owens and Mildred Corbitt Owens. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jessie “Lee Ann” Owens.

Charlie was a devoted and caring husband and father. He was a retired Bowling Green district manager for the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet. Charlie served in the Army as a lieutenant and was stationed at Fort Red Cloud in South Korea.

He volunteered with the American Legion Post 23 Baseball Team for two years helping with fundraising and anything else he could do to help the players be successful. He served as Tax-Aide Volunteer and District Coordinator for AARP for over 10 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, gardener, bicyclist, and loved traveling with his family. Charlie took great care and thought into any service role he had, or hobby he pursued, and he was a positive example to many because of it.

Charlie was a long-time member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ where he also served as an elder for over 20 years.

He is survived by his two children, Josh Owens and wife, Sarah; Sara (Owens) Waldo and husband, Darren; two brothers, Garnett Owens of Bowling Green, and Gary Owens and his wife, Cindy, of Seymour, IN, and four granddaughters Lydia, Riley, Eliana, and Eila.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cone Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenwood Park Church of Christ and the funeral service will follow there at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be held at the Quality Church of Christ Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Quality Church of Christ Cemetery or to Greenwood Park Church of Christ to benefit Taylor Christian Camp for the Eddie Scholarship Fund.