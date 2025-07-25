Published 12:43 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

Angelo Paul Disparte lost his battle with Parkinson’s Disease on July 22,2025 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. He was 87 years old

His wife of almost 32 years, Amy Bevarly Disparte was at his side. The mother of his children and wife of 16 years, Laurie Disparte and her mother, Mary Barrett sent their love and support from California along with daughters Anjanette Disparte and Gianna Disparte Wilson. His sisters Antoinette Conrad and Ganine Disparte also sent their love and support across the miles. Angelo was pre-deceased by his sister Jovianne, step-daughter Mary MacKinnon, nephew Willie Estay, and his parents Tony and Julia Disparte. Angelo was a devoted caretaker for Jovianne, a patient step father for Mary, and a loving uncle for Willie. He was a good provider for his children. He loved fiercely. Angelo is further survived by grandson, Nicholas Disparte, step-son, Peter MacKinnon, and nieces Juliana Wissa, Angela Romatzick, and Lisa Nicholson.

Angelo was the product of a wonderful Catholic education at St. Anselm Grammar school, Mt. Carmel High School, and Loyola University, all in Los Angeles. He was in the first group of altar boys for Msgr. John Young at St Anselm and was profoundly influenced by Father Young’s love and guidance.

Angelo loved California with all his heart but unselfishly moved to Kentucky in 2015 to support his wife and her family. He loved Kentucky and its people, but was NOT a fan of the weather.

Angelo was employed for twenty years by Prudential Insurance in their Western Home Office in Los Angeles running their computer operations center. He left Prudential to work for his then father-in-law, Al Barrett, as an acoustical ceiling contractor. Turns out, installing acoustical ceilings in earthquake country keeps you busy and he loved working for Al.

Angelo was an avid outdoorsman, sailor, motorcyclist, and scuba diver. His strength, energy, and stamina were legendary. He spent many hours camping with Laurie and his young daughters in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and on the beaches of Mexico. He explored all of Baja California on dirt bikes with his dear friends Ron Bopp and Ollie Harris when there were only dirt roads in Baja. There were many dive trips with Ollie exploring and fishing under the waves of the Pacific and in the giant kelp forests around The Channel Islands. His good friend Phil Rojas was his sailing partner and they successfully campaigned The Southern Witch in the coastal waters off the Santa Monica Bay, winning many races and having hours of fun and excitement. He watched every Super Bowl with his good friend Bill Rauter.

If he were here, he would certainly thank Melinda Bopp for all the delicious meals and Shirley Rauter for the great parties. He loved them both dearly.

Angelo will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered in his beloved Pacific Ocean according to his wishes. There will be no service locally.

A special note of thanks to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and their wonderful Hospice House. In lieu of flowers of remembrance, donations may be made to them to help them continue their important work.