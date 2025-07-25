Metals processor moving headquarters to Franklin Published 10:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

The state announced Tuesday that metals processor Alta Alloys, LLC is set to relocate its corporate headquarters and expand its operations into Simpson County, a development coming to the tune of $20 million and bringing with it 45 new jobs.

Alta is currently based in Santa Fe Springs, California, and is described by the state as a “specialty processor of titanium, nickel alloys and other super alloys.”

Alta’s products are used in a range of applications, from commercial and military aircraft, rockets, satellites and automobiles, according to a press release.

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes stated in the release the announcement from Alta “marks a major win” for Simpson County.

“These 45 new jobs will directly support local families and help drive future economic growth,” Barnes stated. “We’re proud to see industries thrive here, and we look forward to a long, successful partnership.”

A 105,000 square-foot building has been secured as part of the development. According to the release, Alta will construct a separate building at the site and is expected to bring in processing equipment as well.

The release states construction is ongoing and operations are eyed to start in the first half of 2026.

Alta President Nick Polites stated in the release that the expansion is a “monumental step” for his company and spoke on why Franklin drew the company in.

“Franklin’s compelling attributes – from its central location to its demonstrably business-friendly atmosphere – make it the perfect home for our new headquarters,” Polites stated. “We look forward to harnessing these opportunities to drive substantial growth for Alta Alloys and becoming a dedicated partner in the community.”

Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said the community is “thrilled” to welcome the company to town.

“Their investment brings not only new jobs, but also innovation and long-term value to our local economy,” Dixon stated. “This is another strong step forward in Franklin’s ongoing growth and success.”