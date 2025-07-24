‘Oh, Hi!’ a funny spin on the modern relationship Published 8:34 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

What happens when that new relationship goes south quickly, leading to one huge misunderstanding?

That is the basis for the new romantic comedy “Oh, Hi!” This is a film that could have easily went awry, but manages to find its lane thanks to two charming leads (Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman) and just enough guidance from writer/director Sophie Brooks.

Gordon and Lerman play Iris and Isaac, a couple that has been dating for a few months who take their first romantic getaway as a couple.

Well, that’s what Iris thinks. Brooks’ screenplay (with Gordon getting a story credit as well) kind of sets the stage with both characters clearly bringing some previous relationship baggage into this one. That doesn’t stop the couple from having fun at first, building to a playful moment where Isaac agrees to let Iris tie him up during sex.

But right before she unties him, Iris learns that Isaac doesn’t think their relationship is as serious as she thinks it is. Iris then decides to keep him tied up, hoping to convince him that their relationship is more than Isaac realizes.

It is at this point where “Oh, Hi!” could completely come apart – with the “Misery” like premise overshadowing any chance at some potentially humorous situations. Brooks manages to subvert those landmines effectively, getting a huge assist from Gordon and Lerman.

Iris is more than just a stereotypical crazy, insecure person – with the film taking the audience’s expectations and making it something deeper and more intriguing. It helps to have Gordon in that role, a talented actress who has proven herself as a secondary character in films like “Booksmart” and “Shiva Baby.”

In “Oh, Hi!” she proves to be just as good as the central character, conveying depth and emotion in Iris that really keeps the audience engaged.

Lerman is good as well, giving Isaac more depth and emotion as well. It also helps that the chemistry is good enough you believe they could be a couple.

“Oh, Hi!” does try to throw in a few more characters (Geraldine Viswanathan, John Reynolds and David Cross), but the movie is at its best when it is just the two leads trying to work through their differences.

Even when it feels like the film is about to paint itself into a corner, “Oh, Hi!” manages to wiggle its way out of the corner – thanks in large part to Gordon and Lerman.

They do a lot of heavy lifting to make the most out of a premise that really doesn’t have any business working this well.

If You Go

“Oh, Hi!”

Starring: Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman

Directed by: Sophie Brooks

Rating: R for sexual content/some nudity and language

Playing at: Regal Greenwood Mall Stadium 10

Grade: B