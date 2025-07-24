Lady Tops’ Davis to coach in INTENNSE League exhibition Published 9:16 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

Western Kentucky women’s tennis coach Greg Davis will coach in the INTENNSE League Dual: College Coaches Edition on Saturday at INTENNSE Arena in Decatur, Georgia.

“I think the INTENNSE league is an incredible idea for the sport of tennis,” Davis said in a news release. “The whole match can be played in two hours or less. It also creates opportunities for college players to travel and compete on the pro circuit. I’m very honored to be one of the few chosen to coach in this exhibition.”

INTENNSE is a new kind of professional tennis league – team-based, fast-paced and built for both players and fans. The match will feature two coaches from the college ranks – one being Davis – leading 12 college coaches that will be competing on the court. The event will feature six men and six women competing in the match. The event aims to encourage college tennis coaches to experience INTENNSE tennis firsthand.

“We want the college tennis community to see, feel and get involved in INTENNSE, and we’re excited to engage directly with the coaches themselves – who are pivotal stakeholders in the college landscape,” INTENNSE Director of Competition Barry Fulcher said. “We are keen to showcase that what we are building with INTENNSE is unique and a viable path for their players to pursue professional careers in the sport.”

The matches are played with INTENNSE’s unique scoring format:

• 1 Men’s Singles Match for 30 minutes (Three 10-minute Bolts).

• 1 Women’s Singles Match for 30 minutes (Three 10-minute Bolts).

• 3 Doubles Matches for 30 minutes. Men’s Doubles (10 min), Women’s Doubles (10 min), Mixed Doubles (10 min).

• Bolts = 10 minute playing session.

• Substitutions allowed in the middle of the match.

• 1 point for every point won. 2 points for a winner.

• Total points won decides the overall team victory.

• One serve and one toss only.

• 14 seconds in between points.

• The server’s pace dictates play. It doesn’t matter if the returner isn’t ready. The server can serve as soon as they want.

• Coaching allowed any time.

• A no-let rule is used on the serve. When the serve hits the net and falls in, the point is played.

• Each team gets two 60-second timeouts per match.

• All matches played on one court.

Team arrivals and practices are set for Friday, with the team dual scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday at INTENNSE Arena.

Davis, who recently concluded his seventh season at the helm of the Lady Topper tennis program, has a career head coaching record of 337-192 over stops at Auburn-Montgomery, Louisville, Lamar and WKU since 1999. The 337 wins are tied for 23rd-most nationally among active NCAA Division I women’s tennis head coaches with at least five years as a Division I head coach, counting all victories as a coach at a four-year institution. Davis has a career winning percentage of .637, which ranks 36th among that group of coaches.

Of the 337 career wins, Davis has collected 78 wins at WKU, which ranks third in program history. He has led WKU to its winningest four-year stretch in program history, with 62 wins over that period. That includes a 42-18 record at home over the last four seasons, which is also the best mark in program history. Davis’ teams now hold the No. 2, 3, and 4 spots in program history for wins in a season.

Davis has been named the Bennie Purcell USTA Kentucky Coach of the Year and the TOPSY’s Co-Head Coach of the Year since joining the Lady Topper program, and during his career he has claimed four National Coach of the Year nods and won three national titles.

WKU finished the 2025 season with a 15-10 overall record and a 12-6 record at home. The 15 wins were tied for third-most in a single season in program history and the 12 home wins were tied for the most at home in a single season.