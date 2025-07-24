Gill Hill helps Hot Rods shut out Tourists for second straight game Published 9:32 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

Starting pitcher Gary Gill Hill shined through six shutout innings while Emilien Pitre launched his ninth homer of the year, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (16-11, 50-41) to a 2-0 shutout victory, over the Asheville Tourists (10-16, 39-52) on Thursday in South Atlantic League action at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Hot Rods manager Rafael Valenzuela recorded his 300th career win with the victory.

Bowling Green (50-41 overall, 16-11 second half) broke onto the scoreboard first in the top of the fourth inning against Asheville reliever Cody Tucker. Pitre led off the inning with a solo homer, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead. Noah Myers walked and stole second base. Daniel Vellojin walked and a double steal put runners at second and third. A dropped third strike allowed Myers to score, putting Bowling Green ahead, 2-0.

Gill Hill, Cade Citelli and Seth Chavez combined for nine shutout innings, leading the Hot Rods to back-to-back shutout victories.

Gill Hill (4-6) picked up the win, firing six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits while striking out five batters. Tucker (2-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on one hit, walking two and striking out two over an inning. Chavez earned his first save of the season, going two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Tourists (39-52, 10-16) play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out right-hander TJ Nichols (9-3, 3.57) against Asheville righty Jean Pinto (1-1, 7.24).