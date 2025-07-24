Topper Fest scheduled for Aug. 15 Published 10:29 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Western Kentucky’s annual Meijer Topper Fest, presented by PNC Bank, will be held Aug. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on South Lawn. The event is open to WKU students, faculty, staff and the Bowling Green community.

This family-friendly event will feature food trucks, local vendors, autographs with the Hilltoppers, an appearance by Big Red and a fireworks show to cap the night.

Downtown Band will perform live throughout the night and select WKU student-athletes will be available to sign autographs. Team posters will be available to take home, and kids will be able to enjoy inflatables, yard games and more.

The first WKU athletics official home event of the 2025-26 athletic season will be on Aug. 21 when WKU women’s soccer takes on Jackson State at the WKU Soccer Complex. The Hilltoppers will host a pair of home exhibition games at the WKU Soccer Complex, taking on Belmont on Aug. 4 and Lipscomb on Aug. 9.

WKU football opens the 2025 season on Aug. 23, taking on Sam Houston at Houchens-Smith Stadium at 6 p.m.

WKU volleyball will host Bellarmine onAug. 16 at 1 p.m. for a preseason tune-up before officially getting the 2025 season started with the WKU Invitational. The Hilltoppers will play three games in the tournament in E.A. Diddle Arena starting with Wright State on Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. followed by Loyola-Chicago at 7 p.m. that same day. WKU closes out the tournament with Drake on Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for all WKU athletic events can be purchased at WKUTickets.com.

Members of the Kids Club for the 2025-26 season will be able to pick up welcome packages at the event. New members will be able to register for the Kids Club during the event as well.

Event Timeline

5:30 p.m. – Topper Fest Begins

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Football autographs

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Photo op with Big Red

7:00 – 8:00 p.m. – More WKU Student-Athlete Autographs

Dusk – Fireworks