Published 12:04 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

John Matthew Woodring, born July 1, 1945, has entered his final rest after a long and courageous battle with cancer and COPD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward and Catherine Woodring and a brother, Shelby Woodring. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Judy, two sons Matt Woodring (Anna) of Bowling Green, KY and Mike Woodring of Lebanon, TN.

Survivors also include grandchildren Taylor Bates (Josh) of Lebanon, TN, John Walker Woodring and Kate Woodring of Bowling Green, KY and two great-grandchildren, Charlee and Sutton Bates of Lebanon, TN. Also mourning his passing are his siblings Judy Mooney (Mike) of Columbus, Ohio and David Woodring (Fran) of Sturgis, KY. John was also well loved by his many nieces and nephews as well as his close friends and neighbors. John had a wonderful childhood growing up on a small farm in rural Pride, KY.

He was nurtured by his loving parents, elderly aunts, his grandmother, and his siblings. He was a graduate of Sturgis High School and Western Kentucky University where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. After retiring, he loved doating on his grandchildren and watching them excel in their many activities. He loved congregating with his buddies at the local country store daily for breakfast, listening to old time country music, watching television and just “driving around” in his red truck.

John easily made friends with everyone he met partially due to his warm smile and quick wit. John opted to be cremated with his ashes to be spread near his childhood home in rural Union County, Kentucky.

There will be no formal service. Instead, all who knew and loved him can go to a special memorial page at www.online-tribute.com/JohnWoodring to leave comments, tell your favorite “Pop” story or just leave condolences for his family. Rest Easy Pop. You will forever live in our hearts. Mount Juliet – John Matthew Woodring