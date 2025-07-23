Tops land commitment from Male’s Cole Edelen Published 3:56 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball team picked up it’s first commitment for the Class of 2026 on Wednesday.

Cole Edelen, a 6-foot-2 rising senior at Louisville Male High School, announced his commitment to WKU on social media. He is the younger brother of current Hilltopper junior guard Jack Edelen.

A point guard, Cole Edelen has been a dangerous 3-point shooter for the Bulldogs. Despite missing almost two months with a foot injury that limited him to 14 games this past season, he averaged 21.6 points and five assists per game as a junior.

Cole Edelen ranked eighth in the state with 116 3-pointers as a sophomore and shot 43.9% from beyond the arc. As a freshman, he hit 127-of-286 (44.4%) on 3-pointers and averaged a team-high 17.4 points per game.

Cole Edelen also held offers from Central Arkansas, College of Charleston, High Point, Jacksonville State, Pittsburgh and Stony Brook.

Jack Edelen, a 5-10 guard entering his third season at WKU, averaged 2.9 points in a reserve role last season.

Jack Logsdon, a 6-foot-7 rising junior guard/forward at Grayson County High School, announced his commitment to WKU in June as part of the Class of 2027 recruiting class.