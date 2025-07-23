BG East 9-10 All-Stars win Little League state championship Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Bowling Green East 9-10-year-old All-Stars claimed the Kentucky Little League State Tournament championship with an 11-5 win over Lexington Eastern on Wednesday at Graham Memorial Park in Lebanon.

Bowling Green built a 4-0 lead by the third inning and continued to add runs in the final three innings to pull away for the win.

East finished with 14 hits. Austin Benter led the way with three hits and three runs scored. Will Woodard and Decker Hooks added two hits and two RBIs each. Walker Davis finished with a hit and two RBIs.

Beckham Jewell allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout in two scoreless innings of relief. Benter and Hooks also threw two innings each for Bowling Green East.

11-12s

Lexington Eastern 2,

Email newsletter signup

BG East 1

BG East’s sixth-inning rally fell short, falling to Lexington Eastern in Wednesday’s state title game.

Lexington scored one in the second and one in the fourth to build a 2-0 lead. Bowling Green was blanked through five before breaking through in the final at-bat.

Grant Hudnall doubled and scored a run to allow BG to inch closer, but Lexington Eastern was able to close it out to secure a spot in the Great Lakes Regional.

Bowling Green finished with four hits total. Dax Dew, Grady Ross and Elijah Perkins all had a hit each for BG East.

10-11s

Morehead 5

WC South 4, 7 innings

Warren County South were unable to hold off Morehead in extra innings, falling in Wednesday’s title game.

The teams were tied 1-1 after six with South scoring three in the seventh. Morehead answered with four in the bottom of the inning to earn the dramatic walk-off victory.

Samuel Kim and Garner Martin had two hits and an RBI each, while Pax James had two hits and a run scored. Grayson Krantz allowed one run and six hits over 5 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts.