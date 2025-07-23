Hot Rods blank Tourists 5-0 for road win Published 9:11 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Garrett Gainey went a career-high five scoreless innings in his third start for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, while a four-run seventh inning padded their lead in a 5-0 win over the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday in South Atlantic League action at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The first run scored in the top of the fifth inning for Bowling Green (49-41 overall, 15-11 second half) against Asheville starter Derek True. Noah Myers led off the inning with a solo blast to right, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green continued to add to their lead in the top of the seventh against Asheville reliever Yeriel Santos. Noah Myers led off with a walk and stole second base. Ryan Spikes singled, scoring Myers, making it 2-0. Blake Robertson walked, and Bryan Broecker reached on a bunt single, loading the bases. Carlos Colmenarez pushed in Spikes with a bases-loaded walk, Adrian Santana plated Robertson with a double play, and Aidan Smith scored Broecker with a base hit, making it a 5-0 Hot Rods lead.

Gainey, Junior William, and Drew Dowd combined for the fifth shutout this season for Bowling Green, locking up a 5-0 win.

Gainey (1-3) earned the win, tossing five scoreless frames, allowing just two hits while striking out four batters. True (2-5) was given the loss, allowing just one run over five frames on three hits, walking one and striking out seven.

The Hot Rods and Tourists (39-51, 10-15) play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Gary Gill Hill (3-6, 4.22) against Asheville righty Juan Bello (4-4, 3.88).