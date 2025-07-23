Greenwood’s Eli Wade wins Scottie Cup Published 12:48 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Greenwood’s Eli Wade carded a 1-under par 70 to win the Scottie Cup on Tuesday at Willow Oaks Golf Club in Glasgow.

Wade edged Russell County’s Noah McMillin by one shot to win the individual title.

Allen County-Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge tied for third with a 2-over 73, while Glasgow’s Tate Pace and Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris tied for sixth with a 3-over 74.

Taylor County finished with the team title posting a score of 303 – 16 shots better than runner-up Adair County. Bowling Green and Glasgow both finished with a 319 to tie for fifth.

Greenwood finished sixth one shot back.