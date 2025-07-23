SLIDE SHOW: Volunteers offer help for 17th annual Day of Caring Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

1/12 Swipe or click to see more (From left) GM employees Maci Davidson, Kristie Montgomery and Tawnya Morgan help sort bras and underwear donated to BRASS, Inc., for victims of domestic violence served by the organization during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/12 Swipe or click to see more GM employee Zach Foster helps sort clothing donated to BRASS, Inc., for victims of domestic violence served by the organization by age and gender during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 3/12 Swipe or click to see more A group of GM employees help sort clothing donated to BRASS, Inc., by age and gender for victims of domestic violence served by the organization during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 4/12 Swipe or click to see more GM employee Luke Meredith helps sort clothing donated to BRASS, Inc., for victims of domestic violence served by the organization by age and gender during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 5/12 Swipe or click to see more GM employee Maci Davidson helps her coworkers sort bras and underwear donated to BRASS, Inc., for victims of domestic violence served by the organization during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 6/12 Swipe or click to see more A group of GM employees help sort clothing donated to BRASS, Inc., by age and gender for victims of domestic violence served by the organization during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 7/12 Swipe or click to see more Harold Huntsman of The Bungalows at Bowling Green helps paint the entryway of LifeSkills Haven4Change off Parkside Drive during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 8/12 Swipe or click to see more Volunteers from Kentucky Legal Aid and the Bungalows at Bowling Green help landscape the gardens around LifeSkills Haven4Change off Parkside Drive during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 9/12 Swipe or click to see more Alexis Thomas (front) of The Bungalows at Bowling Green and Laura Burgan (back) of Kentucky Legal Aid help paint the front door of LifeSkills Haven4Change off Parkside Drive during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 10/12 Swipe or click to see more Renee Stoball of Kentucky Legal Aid pulls weeds around the LifeSkills Haven4Change sign off Parkside Drive during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 11/12 Swipe or click to see more Harold Huntsman of The Bungalows at Bowling Green helps paint the entryway of LifeSkills Haven4Change off Parkside Drive during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 12/12 Swipe or click to see more Renee Stoball of Kentucky Legal Aid pulls helps load bush trimmings into a wheelbarrow at LifeSkills Haven4Change off Parkside Drive during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

A group of GM employees helped sort clothing donated to BRASS, Inc., for victims of domestic violence served by the organization, while volunteers from Kentucky Legal Aid and the Bungalows at Bowling Green help landscape the gardens around LifeSkills Haven4Change, for just two of over 65 projects in nine counties during the United Way of Southern Kentucky’s 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

