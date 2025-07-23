SLIDE SHOW: Volunteers offer help for 17th annual Day of Caring

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/12
(From left) GM employees Maci Davidson, Kristie Montgomery and Tawnya Morgan help sort bras and underwear donated to BRASS, Inc., for victims of domestic violence served by the organization during the United Way of Southern Kentucky's 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

A group of GM employees helped sort clothing donated to BRASS, Inc., for victims of domestic violence served by the organization, while volunteers from Kentucky Legal Aid and the Bungalows at Bowling Green help landscape the gardens around LifeSkills Haven4Change, for just two of over 65 projects in nine counties during the United Way of Southern Kentucky’s 17th annual Day of Caring events on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

