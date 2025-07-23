SLIDE SHOW: Local law enforcement agencies join up for annual active shooter training

8/20 Swipe or click to see more

Bowling Green Fire Department Firefighter Tom Napolitano (right) and Capt. Merv Hochstetler (left) carry Bowling Green Police Department cadet Kolton Mills out as he pretends to be one of the victims in local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS