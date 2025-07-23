SLIDE SHOW: Local law enforcement agencies join up for annual active shooter training
Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Bowling Green Police Officer Skyler Price (left) leads Bowling Green Fire Department Firefighter Zach Shuffett (right) and Engineer Ben Mock (middle) as they carry a dummy out during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University Master Police Officer Dustin Lee leads Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters in to Bowling Green Police Department cadets acting as victims during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University Advanced Police Officer Catherine Arnold tends to the pretend injuries of Bowling Green Police Department cadet Kolton Mills during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Officer Shawn Kwasny (right) and Bowling Green Fire Department Capt. Merv Hochstetler (left) communicate on their radios as they enter the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center arena to tend to victims during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department Training Captain Jennie McShane coaches Officer Skyler Price on what to do after taking down an active shooter during the annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Officer Skyler Price (right) and Western Kentucky University Advanced Police Officer Catherine Arnold (left) receive instructions as they stand guard over BGPD Sgt. Thomas Bugsch, acting as the shooter in local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters and Med Center EMS tend to the faux injuries of Bowling Green Police Department cadet Kolton Mills as they run the annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Fire Department Firefighter Tom Napolitano (right) and Capt. Merv Hochstetler (left) carry Bowling Green Police Department cadet Kolton Mills out as he pretends to be one of the victims in local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters carry Jeremiah Glass out as he pretends to be a victim in local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department Training Captain Jennie McShane debriefs law enforcement and first responders from BGPD, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS after they ran their annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS listen as BGPD Training Captain Jennie McShane debriefs them after they ran their annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University Advanced Police Officer Catherine Arnold responds to the call of an active shooter during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Officer Skyler Price leads Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters to BGPD cadets acting as victims of a pretend active shooter during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters and Med Center EMS tend to the faux injuries of Bowling Green Police Department cadet Kolton Mills as they run the annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University Master Police Officer Dustin Lee (right) keeps guard as Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters and Med Center EMS tend to the faux injuries of Bowling Green Police Department cadet Kolton Mills as they run the annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Officer Julio Delgado responds to the call of an active shooter during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters tend to Bowling Green Police Department cadet Zadie Hill as she acts as one of the victims during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky University Police Officer Cody Snazelle leads Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters in to Bowling Green Police Department cadets acting as victims during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Officer Caelin Burch keeps guard as cadet Kolton Mills has his faux injuries tended to as they run the annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Fire Department Firefighter Zach Shuffett (right) and Engineer Ben Mock (left) carry a dummy out during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS have joined together this week to conduct their annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center. The exercises provide an opportunity for the agencies to practice efficiently working together to eliminate a shooting threat, render immediate aid and rapidly evacuate patients in the event of a real-life active shooter situation.
