SLIDE SHOW: Local law enforcement agencies join up for annual active shooter training

Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Bowling Green Police Officer Skyler Price (left) leads Bowling Green Fire Department Firefighter Zach Shuffett (right) and Engineer Ben Mock (middle) as they carry a dummy out during local law enforcement’s annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The annual drills, which ran from Monday to Wednesday this week, involve law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Law enforcement and first responders from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police and Med Center EMS have joined together this week to conduct their annual active shooter training drills at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center. The exercises provide an opportunity for the agencies to practice efficiently working together to eliminate a shooting threat, render immediate aid and rapidly evacuate patients in the event of a real-life active shooter situation.

