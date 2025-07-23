Building pemits

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Bowling Green

JMG Holdings, 140 Professional Park Court E., Lot 5, Building A, commercial building, $325,000.

JMG Holdings, 150 Professional Park Court E., Lot 6, Building A, commercial building, $230,000.

JCI Security, 2635 Scottsville Road (Longhorn Steahouse), specialty review, $20,000.

Municipal Communications, 199 Mitch McConnell Way (South Industrial Properties, Municipal Communications), new commercial cell tower, $150,000.

Clayton Watkins Construction, no address, site work, $10,700.

Scott Murphy & Daniel, 140 North Graham St., site work, $504,185.

Pyles Homes, 258 Three Par Court, Lot 14-8, residential building, $700,000.

Stokes Homes, 644 Village Way, Lot 4-13, residential building, $750,000.

PCI Contracting, 1031 Grider Pond Road, detached garage, $43,000.

Lazano Gonzalez, 1409 Lee Drive S., alter single-family residence interior (enclose garage), $3,500.

Akram Solbarov, 3478 Stone Briar St., add/alter single-family residence (kitchen and room), $15,000.

Gerald Daniels, 664 Windmill Circle, new RV carport, $4,100.