BG East 11-12 All-Stars reach Little League state championship Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Bowling Green East 11-12 All-Stars rolled into Wednesday’s Kentucky Little League state championship game with a dominating 13-0 win against North Laurel on Tuesday at Graham Memorial Park in Lebanon.

Ryan Roby hit an inside-the-park home run and tallied two RBIs for BG East. Hayden Huff was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Elijah Perkins tallied a double and an RBI, Grady Ross notched a double and scored two runs, Wyatt Harvey added an RBI and scored twice, and Carter Dorsey also drove in a run for BG East.

On the mound, Perkins and Ross combined on the five-inning shutout. Perkins tossed 1 2/3 innings of hitless ball and struck out five batters. Ross went 3 1/3 innings, allowing no runs off two hits and a walk while striking out five.

BG East advances to face Lexington Eastern in Wednesday’s state championship. Game time is noon CT.

10-11s

WC South 7, North Oldham 1

Landon Bale pitched five strong innings and drove in a pair of runs to boost Warren County South’s 10-11 All-Stars to a 7-1 win over North Oldham in the Little League state tournament semifinals Tuesday in Lebanon.

Bale started on the mound and pitched five innings, allowing one run off three hits and two walks while striking out three. Nash Gaebler pitched a scoreless final inning of relief.

Ryder Stinson went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Trapper Reber went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Garner Martin was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Grayson Krantz tallied a double and scored a run in the victory.

WC South will face Morehead for the state championship at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday in Lebanon.

9-10s

BG East 12, Fleming County 2

Beckham Jewell went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI to help Bowling Green East’s 9-10 All-Stars advance to the Little League state championship with a 12-2 win in four innings against Fleming County on Tuesday in Lebanon.

Todd Norwood was 2-for-2, Max Goff tallied a triple and two RBIs, Will Woodward also delivered a triple and two RBIs, James Goforth notched a double and two RBIs, Berenger Krueger had a triple and scored two runs, Austin Benter added a double and an RBI, and Owen Partington also drove in a run in the win.

Krueger and Goforth combined on the no-hitter for BG East. Krueger pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs off no hits and slx walks while striking out four. Goforth pitched the final 1/3 of an inning and tallied a strikeout.

BG East will face Lexington Eastern at 10 a.m. CT in the state championship in Lebanon.