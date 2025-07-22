WKU volleyball earns AVCA Team Academic Award Published 11:01 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Western Kentucky’s volleyball program continues to get it done both on and off the court, earning their 19th straight AVCA Team Academic Award, the AVCA announced Monday.

Teams receiving the AVCA Team Academic Award maintained a year-long team GPA of 3.3 or greater.

Hilltopper volleyball posted a cumulative GPA of 3.56 during the 2024-2025 school year.

WKU went 28-7 during the 2024 volleyball season and earned their 17th trip to the NCAA Tournament. In addition, the team earned its ninth CUSA tournament championship and its 10th regular season championship.