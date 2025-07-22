Bowling Green finishes fourth at WBGIT Published 10:49 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Bowling Green girls’ golf team finished fourth at the Women’s Bowling Green Invitational Tournament on Monday at Bowling Green Country Club.

Bowling Green finished with a team score of 38-over par, seven shots better than fifth place Daviess County. Caroline Childers led the way for Bowling Green with a 4-over 76, tying for 11th overall. teammate Mary Douglas Childers finished tied for 17th with an 8-over 80.

Lexington Christian won the team title with a team score of 7-over. Madison Central (+11) was second with Marshall County (+32) third.

Marshall County’s Trinity Beth birdied the third playoff hole to edge Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson. Both finished 18-hole play tied with a 3-under 69.

Lexington Christian’s Carter Lankford was third with a 2-under, 70 while Cumberland County’s Kenzie Willen finished with an even-par, 72.

Barren County’s Chloe Witcher was one of three golfers to tie for fifth, finishing with a 1-over 73. South Warren’s Stella Forney tied for 11th with a 4-over 76.

Spartan Clash

Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown led area finishers by tying for third overall in the season-opening Spartan Clash on Monday at Park Mammoth Golf Club in Park City.

Brown carded a 2-under 68, helping the Purples to a fifth-place finish (17-over 297) in the 15-team field. Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris tied for sixth with a 69.

Greenwood finished sixth in the team standings with an 18-over 298. Layton Richey led the Gators with a 1-under 69 to tie for sixth.

Host South Warren finished 13th with a 48-over 328.

St. Xavier won the team title a combined 7-under 273, topping runner-up Madison Central by five strokes.

Brady Faulkner from St. Xavier won medalist honors with a 5-under 66, one stroke ahead of runner-up Boo Crawley from Madison Central’s B team.

Trojan Cup

Franklin-Simpson tied for first-place honors in the Trojan Cup on Monday at Willow Oaks Golf Club in Glasgow.

The Wildcats combined for a 24-over 308 to tie with Taylor County for the team championship. Will Speed tied for eighth (5-over 76), and Hunter Speed and Dai’Shaun Flippin tied for 10th (77) to lead Franklin. Dylan Fiveash also finished in the top 20 with a 78 (tied for 14th).

Allen County-Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge tied for runner-up honors after carding a 2-over 73 to finish two strokes behind Campbellsville’s Griffin Hines. ACS’s Owen Talbott tied for 14th with a 78. The Patriots finished seventh with a 42-over 326 in the 24-team field.

Glasgow’s Griffin Jackson tied for fifth with a 75, helping the Scotties to a ninth-place team finish (342).

Barren County’s Cam Pippen tied for eighth with a 76. The Trojans tied for 12th with a combined 352.