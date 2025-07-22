Bowling Green finishes fourth at WBGIT

Published 10:49 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By The Daily News

The Bowling Green girls’ golf team finished fourth at the Women’s Bowling Green Invitational Tournament on Monday at Bowling Green Country Club.

Bowling Green finished with a team score of 38-over par, seven shots better than fifth place Daviess County. Caroline Childers led the way for Bowling Green with a 4-over 76, tying for 11th overall. teammate Mary Douglas Childers finished tied for 17th with an 8-over 80.

Lexington Christian won the team title with a team score of 7-over. Madison Central (+11) was second with Marshall County (+32) third.

Marshall County’s Trinity Beth birdied the third playoff hole to edge Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson. Both finished 18-hole play tied with a 3-under 69.

Lexington Christian’s Carter Lankford was third with a 2-under, 70 while Cumberland County’s Kenzie Willen finished with an even-par, 72.

Barren County’s Chloe Witcher was one of three golfers to tie for fifth, finishing with a 1-over 73. South Warren’s Stella Forney tied for 11th with a 4-over 76.

Spartan Clash

Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown led area finishers by tying for third overall in the season-opening Spartan Clash on Monday at Park Mammoth Golf Club in Park City.

Brown carded a 2-under 68, helping the Purples to a fifth-place finish (17-over 297) in the 15-team field. Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris tied for sixth with a 69.

Greenwood finished sixth in the team standings with an 18-over 298. Layton Richey led the Gators with a 1-under 69 to tie for sixth.

Host South Warren finished 13th with a 48-over 328.

St. Xavier won the team title a combined 7-under 273, topping runner-up Madison Central by five strokes.

Brady Faulkner from St. Xavier won medalist honors with a 5-under 66, one stroke ahead of runner-up Boo Crawley from Madison Central’s B team.

Trojan Cup

Franklin-Simpson tied for first-place honors in the Trojan Cup on Monday at Willow Oaks Golf Club in Glasgow.

The Wildcats combined for a 24-over 308 to tie with Taylor County for the team championship. Will Speed tied for eighth (5-over 76), and Hunter Speed and Dai’Shaun Flippin tied for 10th (77) to lead Franklin. Dylan Fiveash also finished in the top 20 with a 78 (tied for 14th).

Allen County-Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge tied for runner-up honors after carding a 2-over 73 to finish two strokes behind Campbellsville’s Griffin Hines. ACS’s Owen Talbott tied for 14th with a 78. The Patriots finished seventh with a 42-over 326 in the 24-team field.

Glasgow’s Griffin Jackson tied for fifth with a 75, helping the Scotties to a ninth-place team finish (342).

Barren County’s Cam Pippen tied for eighth with a 76. The Trojans tied for 12th with a combined 352.

