Hot Rods claim 5-4 road win against Tourists Published 9:14 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Aidan Smith launched his 10th homer of the year while Jack Snyder logged his league-leading ninth save of the season, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-4 win over the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday in South Atlantic League action at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods (48-41 overall, 14-11 second half) plated the first runs of the game in the top of the third inning against Tourists starter Andrew Taylor. With two outs, Smith doubled and Emilien Pitre lifted a two-run homer to right field to put the Hot Rods ahead, 2-0.

Asheville (49-50, 10-14) responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth against Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards. Walker Janek led off the inning with a walk and Lucas Spence doubled, putting runners on second and third. Kenni Gomez brought in Janek with a single and Tyler Whitaker plated Spence and Gomez with a base hit, putting the Tourists ahead, 3-2.

Three runs came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fifth against Tourists reliever Nick Swiney. Jhon Diaz led off with a walk and advanced to second on an Adrian Santana sacrifice bunt. Smith blasted a two-run homer to left, giving the Hot Rods a 4-3 lead. Mac Horvath worked a two-out walk and advanced to third on a Noah Myers single. Ryan Spikes singled to center, scoring Horvath, making it 5-4 Hot Rods.

The Tourists plated another run in the bottom of the sixth inning against Hot Rods reliever Noah Beal. Luis Encarnacion led off the inning with a solo homer to left, making the score 5-4 in favor of Bowling Green.

Both bullpens held the offenses in check the rest of the way, ending in a 5-4 Bowling Green win.

Beal (1-1) earned the win, going two innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter. Swiney (2-4) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits, walking two and striking out one. Jack Snyder picked up the save, going a scoreless inning with one walk.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the second game of a six-game series on Tuesday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out left-hander Garrett Gainey (0-3, 5.73) against Asheville righty Derek True (2-4, 6.18).