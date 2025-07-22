James Norman ‘Norm’ Weaver

Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

James Norman “Big Norm” Weaver, 79, of Bullitt County, KY, passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Norm was born on October 30, 1945, in Bowling Green, KY, to the late Marion Dean Weaver and Olon Weaver. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Don Weaver, and nephew, Donald Warren Weaver.

Growing up in the Settle community of Allen County, KY, Norm was the middle of three boys. Life there revolved around hard work—mostly farming—family, friends, and church. As a boy, Norm’s world extended mostly as far as you could walk or ride a horse. The Weaver Country Store, run by his family, served as a grocery store, post office, mechanic shop, home furnishing center, social hub, and unofficial community center. It was there that Norm developed lifelong passions for hunting, music, humor, storytelling, and sports. He was shaped by the influence of his large extended family.

Norm’s talent on the basketball court became evident early. A star athlete, he led Allen County High School to statewide acclaim under the guidance of legendary coach Jimmy Bazzell. “Big Norm” helped the Patriots reach the semifinals of the 1964 KHSAA Sweet 16, earning the attention of University of Kentucky Coach Adolph Rupp, who would speak at the ACHS banquet that spring and sign Norm to play for UK. He later transferred to Western Kentucky University, where he played a key role on a nationally ranked top 10 team—widely considered one of the greatest in the State of Kentucky basketball history.

Norm’s basketball accolades were many: Southern Kentucky Player of the Year in 1964, All-District and All-Region in 1963 and 1964, All-State and All-State Tournament in 1964, and selections to both the East-West and Kentucky-Indiana All-Star teams. All three of his high school teams won the Fifth Regional Championship, and his 1967 WKU squad was ranked as high as #3 in the nation. Norm treasured his teammates and his basketball journey. He was inducted into the Athletic Halls of Fame at Bullitt Central, Edmonson County, and Allen County-Scottsville High Schools.

After graduating from WKU, Norm embarked on a distinguished career as a coach and educator, with teaching and coaching stints at Alvaton, Dawson Springs, Bullitt Central, Crittenden County, Edmonson County, and Butler County. He brought enthusiasm, passion, and integrity to every role. His teams reflected his character, and the players he coached remain proud members of his extended basketball family—each with stories and battle scars to prove it.

Norm later transitioned into school administration, serving as assistant principal at Butler County, principal at Whitley and Green Counties, and finally as Superintendent of Allen County Schools. He was a respected and effective leader—bright, witty, and deeply committed to students.

In retirement, Norm devoted himself to the people and passions he loved most. He was a fiercely loving husband, father, and grandfather. He and Angie, his beloved wife and best friend, filled their days with family adventures—camping, boating, water parks (with season passes to Kentucky Kingdom), ballgames, and endless moments of joy with their grandchildren. Norm lived those years with the same big-hearted energy, humor, and warmth that defined him throughout his life. There is, truly, only one Big Norm Weaver—and we will miss him deeply.

Norm is survived by his wife, Angela Harman Weaver of Bullitt County, KY; his son, James Shannon (Mindy) Weaver of Louisville, KY; his brother, Murl (Trudy) Weaver of St. Petersburg, FL; granddaughters, Layne (Logan) Johnson of Newton, AL, and Avery Weaver of Tampa, FL; grandson, James Gray Weaver of Tallahassee, FL; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Ann Marie Johnson of Newton, AL; sister-in-law, Rebecca (Cletus) Donaldson of Louisville, KY; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, former teammates and players, and Big Norm fans.

Visitation will be Wednesday July 23, 2025 from 3:00 p.m. til 8:00 p.m. at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. til 11:00 a.m.

A funeral service will be held Thursday July 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kentucky Humane Society in Norm’s honor.

Online Condolences at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com