Joseph Franklin Stokes (91) passed to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 20, 2025 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky. An Arkansas native, Joe was born February 27, 1934 to the late James Marshal and Vashti Stokes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Maxine Stokes, son John Stokes, and sister Mary Stokes.

Joe received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Arkansas; Master’s Degree from Oklahoma State University and his Doctorate from Peabody College. His teaching career included positions at Kansas State University, Auburn University and Western Kentucky University where he taught Mathematics for over fifty years.

Joe was a dedicated WKU Hilltopper basketball and football fan. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He was a master gardener and raised beautiful fruits and vegetables, which he shared with friends and family. He rarely missed his grandchildren’s games and activities.

A member of Living Hope Baptist Church, Joe loved sharing the gospel in his words and deeds. Over the years, he participated in a variety of organizations including The Full Gospel Business Men’s Association, Chi Alpha Campus Ministries and The Gideon’s International.

Survivors include his daughter Jan (Keith) Casada; daughter in-law Sherry Stokes; Grandchildren John and Nicole Stokes, Justin (Emily) Casada, Alan (Emily) Casada, Jennifer (Heath) Barth; Great-Grandchildren Hope Barth, Elsie Barth, Eli Casada, Maria Casada, Rosalyn Casada, Dawson Goosetree, McKenzie Taylor, and Annie Casada; Sister Martha (Doyle) Hurst, Sister in-law Bea (Jim) Roy and brother in-law Randy Tomlinson and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday July 26, 2025 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 PM followed by burial in the Bowling Green Gardens.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Gideons International or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.