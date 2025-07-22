Grant for students in need renewed for SKyCTC Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The U.S. Education Department last week renewed a $1.36 million grant spread across five years to support first-generation, low-income and disabled students at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The grant, from the federal department’s TRIO program, will continue to completely fund SKyCTC’s Student Support Services. It’s a little different from the last grant but not significantly, said T. Chris George, director of SKyCTC TRIO Programs since 2020.

Student Support Services works with 140 students, offering them tutoring, cultural enrichment activities, assistance transferring from 2- to 4-year colleges, and help with FAFSA, George said.

“The Student Support Services program is a vital part of our institutional commitment to student success,” George wrote in a statement. “This funding will allow us to continue providing targeted support to students who may face academic and socioeconomic barriers on their journey toward degree completion.”

Student Support Services is one of three TRIO programs hosted by SKyCTC that together use nearly $4 million in funding to support students. Existing TRIO grants provide the other two: $1,155,000 for the Educational Opportunity Center and $1,455,000 for the Upperbound Math and Science program.

The Educational Opportunity Center uses partnerships to assist adults in returning to college through community-based services, including acquiring transcripts, and helping people with enrollment and admission. The center also partners with the SKYRISE: Road to Reentry program, which assists those incarcerated at Simpson County Jail, Logan County Jail and Butler County Jail in taking SKyCTC courses; SKYRISE is also working on getting a Warren County partnership online, George said.

“We’re trying to change lives, and when you change one life, you can change the whole generation of a family,” George said.

And, there’s Upperbound Math and Science, a program for students in grades 9-12 across Franklin-Simpson High School, Logan High School, Russellville High School and Todd County Central High School. The college immersion program intends to help students interested in STEM majors or careers in pursuing those options.

“They’re an investment in creating a workforce that helps us build back America better (…),” George said about the programs.