Lady Tops earn ITA academic awards Published 10:36 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Western Kentucky’s women’s tennis program was named an ITA All-Academic Team and seven Lady Toppers were named ITA Scholar-Athletes, the ITA announced Monday.

The seven ITA Scholar-Athlete Award recipients were Sofia Blanco, Carolina Chiatti, Sunskrithi Damera, Rachel Hermanova, Mia Miranda, Elizabeth Sobieski and Mariana Zegada.

“What an honor for the team and our players to receive this award from the ITA,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “Academic greatness is part of our culture at WKU tennis and is a big part of our program.”

It is the sixth straight season the Lady Toppers have earned ITA All-Academic Team status. WKU women’s tennis posted a 3.72 team GPA over the 2024-25 academic year. The Lady Toppers were also named the CUSA Scholar Team of the Year in Women’s Tennis and won the TOPSY Award as WKU’s Women’s Scholar Team of the Year.

For ITA All-Academic Team status, a team must have a team GPA of 3.2 or higher for the 2024-25 academic year. Student-athletes are eligible to be named ITA Scholar-Athletes if they have a GPA of 3.5 or above for the 2024-25 academic year.

WKU finished the 2025 season with a 15-10 overall record and a 12-6 record at home. The 15 wins were tied for third-most in a single season in program history and the 12 home wins were tied for the most at home in a single season.