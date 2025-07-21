BG East 11-12 all-stars tally second straight no-hitter in state play Published 10:09 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The Bowling Green East 11-12 year-old all-stars produced their second straight no-hitter in the Kentucky Little League State Tournament on Sunday at Graham Memorial Park in Lebanon.

A day after no-hitting Louisville’s Valley Sports, BG East shut down Washington County for an 11-0 win in five innings on Sunday in another pool-play matchup.

BG East starting pitcher Hayden Huff tossed the first three innings, allowing no hits and just two walks while striking out seven batters. Tristian Britt followed with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, walking three and striking out two. Emerson Darnall closed out the win by recording the final two outs.

At the plate, Jack Brown went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to spark BG East. Huff was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Ryan Roby went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Grant Hudnall tallied two RBIs, Britt chipped in with a double and scored a run, and Elijah Perkins, Darnall and Dax Dew each tallied an RBI in the win.

In Saturday’s win against Valley Sports, Perkins and Grady Ross combined on the no-hitter for BG East. Perkins got the start and worked the first three innings, allowing no hits and two walks while fanning six. Ross closed out the 10-0, four-inning win with a scoreless inning of relief. He walked one, but struck out the side.

Perkins was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the win against Valley. Brown went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Ross was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and scored a run and Huff added an RBI in the win.

BG East was slated to continue pool play Monday against Grayson County.

In the 9-10 state tournament, BG East opened with a 4-2 win against South Oldham on Saturday and dropped a 9-4 decision to Lexington Eastern on Sunday in pool play. BG East was set to face Marion County on Monday.