Hot Rods slip past Greenville 3-2 to take the series Published 9:30 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The Bowling Green Hot Rods got minimal production with runners in scoring position, but it was enough to slip past the Greenville Drive 3-2 on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Ryan Spikes’ two-run homer in the sixth inning gave Bowling Green (47-41 overall, 13-11 second half) the lead for good and the bullpen made it stand as the Hot Rods bounced back from a series-opening loss on Friday to win the next two and take the series.

“It’s always good to get that momentum coming out of the all-star break,” Spikes said. “Get a little reset and come out strong — that is the best thing you can do honestly. We already have that playoff berth, so the only thing it does is help us get that momentum going into the playoffs.”

Bowling Green trailed 2-0 after solo homers from Jonafran Garcia in the second and Will Turner in the fifth. Hot Rods starting pitcher Marcus Johnson kept the damage at a minimum, working five innings — the fifth straight start of at least five innings — allowing three hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The Hot Rods got on board in the bottom of the fifth, but missed a chance at further damage. With the bases loaded and no outs, Carlos Colmenarez hit a fly ball to left that was dropped allowing a run to score, but Greenville (43-45, 10-12) still managed to get a force out at third base.

One inning later, Aidan Smith got it started with a leadoff double. Smith was still at second two outs later, when Spikes connected on a two-run homer to right center — his eighth of the season.

With the homer, BG finished the day 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

“As a team that is what we harp on,” Spikes said. “Get on base, trying to create runs. Playing the game the right way, playing small ball. Fortunately I was able to get a pitch I could handle. I put my best swing on it and fortunately it happened.

“They were attacking me away the whole game. I was really trying to keep the ball to the big part of the field, put a good swing on it, be on time for it and just kind of let my instincts take over.”

The bullpen made that homer stand, allowing one hit and one walk over the final four innings. Junior William tossed one scoreless inning to earn the win, improving to 4-1 on the season. After scoreless innings by Seth Chavez and Jonalbert Rumbol, Drew Dowd closed it out for his second save of the season.

Bowling Green finished with seven hits, two from Noah Myers.

The Hot Rods head back on the road for a six-game series at Asheville with game one scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CDT on Tuesday. The trip will end a stretch of 21 out of 27 road games for the Hot Rods. Bowling Green, which will start a 12-game homestand on July 29, is currently 12-9 during this road stretch.

“It’s kind of that road warrior mentality,” Spikes said. “We are living that nomad lifestyle, but honestly it’s like another day. We are going out, playing the game hard. We don’t miss a beat. Home or away, we are still trying to win, still trying to play the game hard.”