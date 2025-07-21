Published 10:09 am Monday, July 21, 2025

It is with great sadness to announce Susan P Traughber, 70, passed away with her family by her side on July 18, 2025. She was born in McMinnville, TN on August 11, 1954 to the late Mitchell and Eileen Powell.

Susan, lovingly known as Susie, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and educator.

Susie was full of life and cherished spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed traveling to Alexandria Bay, New York, where she made many lifelong friends. Her hobbies included boating, antiquing, and the art of hooking rugs. She was extraordinarily talented in sewing, quilting, and crafting, often sharing these passions with her grandchildren—craft sessions that frequently involved glitter and glue!

A dedicated educator, Susie earned her Master’s in Teaching and devoted 32 years to shaping young minds, primarily within the Warren County Public Schools. Her kindness, patience, and influence touched the lives of countless students.

She is survived by her husband, best friend and love of her life, Darrell Traughber; her sister, Marty Stockton; her children, Meg (Jeff) Graves, Ross (Abby) Graves, Katelyn (Zach) Simpson, and Susan Traughber; and six grandchildren: Rylan Graves, Frankie, Bob, Duke Graves, Tyler and Zoey Simpson. She was preceded by Mitch and Eileen Powell, and Houston Traughber.

Susie will be deeply missed by all who knew her but her legacy of love, creativity, and dedication will live on in the hearts of her family and community.

Friends and family are invited to visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Home, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to www.afsp.org/bowlinggreen(Team Houston)