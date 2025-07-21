Carolyn Josephine “Jo” Fleenor (Mitchell)

Published 10:01 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Carolyn Josephine (Jo) Mitchell Fleenor, age 92, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 25, 1933, to the late Ann Kathleen Suddath Mitchell and George Thompson Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Joseph (Footsie) Fleenor and sister, Georgeann Conner.

She lived a full and meaningful life defined by devotion to her family and friends. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School, Class of 1951, and was very proud of the friendships she maintained through the years. Jo pursued her education at the Business University and later obtained her bachelor’s degree at Western Kentucky University.

She became an avid Lady Toppers basketball fan and traveled the world to see them play. As a charter member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, she served faithfully and was visited by members of the church each week when she could no longer attend. Because of her selfless devotion, her legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters; Maura (Don) Gerard, Monica (Earl) Fischer, Angie (Steve) Basham and Anita Fleenor-Ford (Hal Ford). Grandchildren; Denton Roberson, Brittany Roberson (Adam) Nick Gerard, Emily Gerard Claybourn (Cole), Heath Ford (Caroline), Georgia Peyton Ford (Chanler), Sarah Basham, Lauren Basham, and Jacob Fischer. Great grandchildren Cullen Gerard, Charlie Gerard and Keaton Anderson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her many caregivers at

Charter Senior Living and Bridgepoint at Village Manor.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the College Heights Foundation- Francis J. Fleenor Scholarship Fund.