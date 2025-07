Published 10:04 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Bro. Kenneth Fisher, 82, of Scottsville, KY passed away July 16, 2025. He is survived by his wife: Diane Bewley Fisher; 2 daughters: Lisa Gentry (Jeff) and Joy Jones (David); 2 grandchildren: Judi Beth Wright (Josh) and Eric Gentry; 1 great grandson. Funeral service was July 19, 2025 at Goad Funeral Home and burial in Akersville Cemetery.