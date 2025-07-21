Luria Marie Chitwood (Crisp)

Swipe or click to see more

Published 10:28 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Luria Marie Chitwood, age 83, of Bowling Green, KY went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Luria was born August 7, 1941, in Stearns, KY to the late Washington Irvin Crisp and the late Grace Jones Crisp. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Roger Chitwood, her son, Wayne Irvin Chitwood and two brothers, David Crisp and Irvin Crisp, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Joey (Susie) Chitwood, and Marla Chitwood; two granddaughters, Grace Chitwood and Elizabeth Chitwood; one brother, Bobby Crisp; six sisters, Irene Wilson, Betty Crim, Alma June Moore, Glenna Stockland, Beverly Cordell, and Barbara Bray. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Luria was a homemaker, a devoted mother and wife to her husband and children. She loved her family dearly. She was known to many as a very loving and compassionate soul that devoted her life to Jesus. Luria loved spending time with her family and traveling.

The family has entrusted J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane with arrangements.

Funeral services for Luria Chitwood are scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 3:00pm. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon until time of service at 3:00pm.

Burial will follow on Saturday July 26, 2025 at 2:00pm EST in Mountain View Cemetery in McCreary Co., KY.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Cardinal Landing Memory Care for their exceptional care for Luria.