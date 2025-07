Published 10:40 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Janice Lowe Bewley, 72, passed away on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. See full obituary at www.jvpfh.com