Lela Mae Basham (Espy)

Lela Mae Basham, age 82, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at the Med Center of Bowling Green on July 19, 2025. The Bowling Green native was born on June 27, 1943 to the late Fred Espy and Winnie Forshee Espy. Lela retired from Scotts Tobacco Company where she worked for many years.

Along with her parents, she was proceeded in death by a brother, Robert Espy; four sisters: Willa Mae Basham, Christine Jones, Patricia Wolfe, and Sue Collier.

Lela was survived by her step-daughter, Jamie Basham; her grandson, Taytum Caudill of Russellville; a special nephew, Larry (Mary) Basham, her nephew, Ricky (Becky) Basham; her niece, Judy (Billy) Hittson; and several other nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 11:00am at Fairview Cemetery #2 with burial to follow. These arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel on Broadway.