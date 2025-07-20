Nichols fans 10 as Hot Rods down Drive 4-1 Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

TJ Nichols struck out 10 batters, reaching double-digit Ks for the second time this season, helping propel the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-11, 46-41) beat the Greenville Drive (10-11, 43-44) 4-1 on Saturday in South Atlantic League action at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green (46-41 overall, 12-11 second half) scored first in the bottom of the second inning facing Greenville starter Blake Aita. Ryan Spikes singled and swiped second, putting a man in scoring position. Raudelis Martinez roped a single, plating Spikes from second, putting the Hot Rods in front 1-0.

The Hot Rods added onto their lead in the bottom of the third against Aita. Santana singled and stole second. Aidan Smith was hit by a pitch, and a double steal leading to a throwing error from catcher Hudson White scored Santana, advancing Smith to third. Noah Myers singled to score Smith and a stolen base from Myers placed another runner in scoring position. Raudelis Martinez reached on an error from shortstop Franklin Arias, allowing Myers to score, extending the Bowling Green lead to 4-0.

The Drive (43-44, 10-11) responded with a run of their own in the top of the seventh with Bowling Green reliever Gerlin Rosario on the hill. Yophery Rodriguez and Will Turner singled, and Justin Riemer reached on an error by Spikes, loading the bases. White singled, scoring Rodriguez from third, cutting the Hot Rods’ lead down to 4-1.

Bowling Green was able to hold Greenville scoreless the rest of the way, finalizing the contest, 4-1.

Nichols (9-3) earned the victory after firing six scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking two and fanning 10. Aita (2-2) is handed the loss after tossing 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts. Jack Snyder earned the save after spinning a perfect ninth inning in relief.

Bowling Green and Greenville will play the finale of a three-game series on Sunday starting at 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Marcus Johnson (5-6, 4.99) is slated to start for Bowling Green, while the Drive send out lefty Shea Sprague (1-2, 2.60).