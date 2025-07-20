Warren County grand jury returns indictments Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

The following people were indicted July 9 by a Warren County grand jury:

Zorida Meredes Blewett, 45, 848 Sweet Bay Ave., second-degree burglary; transfer bond.

Michael J. Chappell, 37, 3225 Mount Olivet Road, first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); $25,000 cash bond.

Keith Allen Cooper, 55, Hartford, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.

Connor Christopher Deegan, 20, 447 Monarchos Lane, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, speeding, failure to or improper signal, failure to illuminate head lamps, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of road, improper passing; transfer bond.

Justin Thomas Defreitas, 32, 1342 High St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plate; $6,500 cash bond.

Dennyson T. Dudley, 47, c/o Logan County Detention Center, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $3,500 cash bond.

Gary Dewayne Dunn, 54, 109 Flintstone Court, first-degree bail jumping; $1,500 cash bond.

Clifton Alex Embry, 20, 137 Quarry View Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, ignition interlock violation, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.

Judah Haws, 21, 1625 Parkside Drive, Apt. A3, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a peace officer a false name or address; transfer bond.

Jason Carl Gann, 45, 1908 Blue Level Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.

Terry Allen Gregory, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, failure to comply with sex offender registration, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.

Stephanie Nicole Jones-Fleming, 38, c/o Ross-Cash Center, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense, greater than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Gary Eugene Kinslow, 55, Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.

Shane Thomas Miller, 41, 1856 Loop St., #83, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

David Thomas Novetske, 43, 374 Upperstone Ave., Apt. C, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Scott Allen Page, 54, 5301 Scottsville Road, #180, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $3,500 cash bond concurrent with other indictment.

Elias Robles, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $6,000 cash bond.

Caleb Tanner Shea, 31, Russell Springs, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.

Jasper Chase Smoot, 26, 173 Traditions Blvd., #422, criminal attempt to commit first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 16 years of age), criminal attempt to commit distribution of obscene matter to a minor, third-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.