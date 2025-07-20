Alleged gunman in deadly shooting at BG business to return to court this week Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Darris Allen. (Warren County Jail)

The man accused of shooting and killing the manager of Martin Auto Mart at his workplace last month is due back in court Wednesday after his recent arrest.

Donald Swain, 46, of Louisville, is charged with murder in the death of Dark, 39, of Bowling Green, who was shot shortly before noon June 25 at the auto dealership at 1001 U.S. 31-W By-Pass.

The Bowling Green Police Department said that Swain was taken into custody on July 10 after being located in Louisville.

Swain was booked July 12 into Warren County Regional Jail and pleaded not guilty four days later during his arraignment in Warren District Court.

Swain will return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, at which a judge will determine whether probable cause exists to refer the case to a grand jury for further action.

Dark was found to have sustained eight gunshot wounds, most to his upper body, according to court records.

Police believe Swain conspired with Darris Allen to carry out Dark’s death.

Allen, 42, of Bowling Green, is charged with complicity to murder, and his case has been sent to a grand jury.

Court records detail a BGPD investigation in which Swain and Allen are shown in contact with one another a day before the the shooting.

According to a criminal complaint sworn by BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow, police learned that Swain sent a text message to Allen on June 24 that said “address,” to which Allen responded with his residential address.

Police were able to locate a red Chevrolet Cruze registered to Swain and obtained information that the car was seen near Allen’s residence on the day before the shooting, records show.

Cell phone records reviewed by police place Swain’s phone in Warren County on June 24, Scharlow said in the complaint.

“During the time of the murder of Robert Dark, Swain’s telephone appears to be in the area of Allen’s residence at Calgary Way,” Scharlow said in the complaint.

City police obtained video showing Swain’s car traveling to the north end of Bowling Green while being followed by a Chevrolet Suburban belonging to Allen on June 25 after the shooting took place, according to court records.

“Additionally, video footage was obtained of the shooting of Robert Dark and an individual can be seen holding a handgun and firing in the direction of Dark,” Scharlow said in the complaint. “That individual’s physical appearance is consistent with that of Donald Swain.”

According to court records, police learned that Allen was a business partner with Dark and others in a local restaurant that had recently closed.

Police investigating the shooting recovered video footage from a nearby business showing someone walk into Martin Auto Mart, followed by multiple loud shots and then the same person leave the dealership.

Additional footage showed the person arrive near the scene of the shooting and exit a silver 2014 Cadillac with chrome trim, multi-spoked wheels and front end damage, and then that person leave the area in the vehicle, court records show.

A complaint against Allen filed by Scharlow said that police learned the Cadillac was registered to a woman who has children with Allen, who had allowed Allen’s nephew to use the car.

Police found the car at the nephew’s residence on Plum Springs Road, obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, seized it and processed it, with police finding “various snacks and a rotisserie chicken container with remnants inside,” according to a complaint.

Detectives matched the detritus to Crossroads IGA on Scottsville Road and obtained video surveillance footage from around 10:30 a.m. the morning of the shooting showing the Cadillac pull up to the gas pumps and a man exiting the driver’s side and going into the store.

Police obtained a receipt showing that the man bought items matching the trash recovered during the search of the car and used facial recognition software tracking the man as he left the store to identify him as Allen, records show.

Earlier that morning, around 8:24 a.m., a silver Cadillac consistent with the one seen near the crime scene was captured on a video system from an adjacent property leaving the Plum Springs Road residence.

According to court records, a dark-colored SUV consistent with a Chevrolet Suburban is seen on the same system pulling out of the driveway around 12:08 p.m., shortly after the time of the shooting, returning at 1:04 p.m. and leaving again at 1:11 p.m.

The silver Cadillac is not seen returning to the Plum Springs Road residence, records show.