SKYPAC Awards Ceremony held July 10 Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center celebrated three champions of the arts at its 2025 Awards Ceremony on July 10.

The evening, held in the SKyPAC lobby, featured a cocktail reception and heartfelt tributes to individuals whose contributions have elevated the arts across South Central Kentucky.

Russell Faxon, internationally renowned sculptor and creator of the beloved Dancing in the Spirit sculpture on SKyPAC’s Burr Family Plaza, received SKyPAC’s highest honor, the 2025 Lifetime Achievement in the Arts and Humanities Award. This award honors an individual whose work has made a lasting impact on the cultural landscape.

Faxon joins an illustrious list of past recipients including Chuck Barris, Neil Sedaka, Keith Emerson, Peter Tork, Paul Williams, Jimmy Webb, Joe Downing and Larnelle Harris.

The 2025 Janet Bass Smith Memorial Award was presented to Gaines Penn, longtime SKyPAC board attorney, for his outstanding volunteer service. Penn’s expert legal guidance during pivotal moments in SKyPAC’s history – including the merger with Orchestra Kentucky and periods of substantial growth – has been instrumental in the organization’s continued success.

The 2025 Carol Haskins Wedge Memorial Award was awarded to Katherine and Andy Sikora. Their cumulative philanthropic support to SKyPAC has been significant over the years and has made possible countless performances and educational programs that have touched the lives of thousands, especially children.