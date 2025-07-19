Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opens for 50th season

Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

By the Daily News

Submitted
Pictured are campers in attendance from Warren County the week of June 16-19 at the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch. They are Alanna Tarrence and Lucille Lentz with Warren County Deputy Casey Miciotto and Ranch Head Counselor Jessie Moore.

The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opened for its 50th camping season on June 9, running through July 17.

The ranch is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building self-esteem and teaching respect for oneself, others and law enforcement professionals.

Camp activities include arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery and various enrichment programs such as leadership, drug awareness, fire prevention and horse appreciation.

Campers attending the week of June 16 were from Carlisle, Clark, Edmonson, Fleming, Henry, Hopkins, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Ohio, Owen, Trimble and Warren counties.

Email newsletter signup

You Might Like

Print Article