Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opens for 50th season Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opened for its 50th camping season on June 9, running through July 17.

The ranch is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building self-esteem and teaching respect for oneself, others and law enforcement professionals.

Camp activities include arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery and various enrichment programs such as leadership, drug awareness, fire prevention and horse appreciation.

Campers attending the week of June 16 were from Carlisle, Clark, Edmonson, Fleming, Henry, Hopkins, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Ohio, Owen, Trimble and Warren counties.